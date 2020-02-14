Robyn is hoping to head back into the studio to record new material this summer

Robyn has revealed that she’s hoping to head into the studio this summer to record new material. Watch our interview with Robyn above.

The Swedish pop legend was speaking at the NME Awards 2020 after picking up the Songwriter Of The Decade Award – presented lovingly by Charli XCX and Christine & The Queens. Talking to us in the winners’ room, Robyn said that she was planning to work on new songs that didn’t make it onto her acclaimed 2018 album ‘Honey’.

“There are leftovers,” Robyn told NME. “Some of them I’m going to record this summer, I hope. Usually, I finish songs. If I start them, I finish them. The last album took eight years. I hope it won’t take that long next time.”

She continued: “What keeps me doing it is that I love the feeling of being inspired. If you’re not inspired, you don’t write good songs.”

Other than recording in 2020, Robyn revealed that “the plan is to feel good” this year, as well as hitting up some big festivals and spending time with her family.

During her emotional speech for Songwriter Of The Decade, Robyn took the time to honour others that she admired in the room.

“There are so many good songs written by so many good songwriters over this decade,” said Robyn. “Some of them I have had the privilege to work with. Two of them are here tonight and I love them both so much. There are lots of other really talented songwriters here tonight – Christine and Charli, Taylor Swift.”

Keep checking back to NME.com/awards for all the news and action from the big event and see the full list of winners here.