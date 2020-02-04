Robyn, Kaytranada, Tierra Whack and more join Lovebox 2020 line-up

Lovebox has announced its second wave of acts, with the likes of Robyn, Kaytranada and Tierra Whack leading the way.

The south-west London festival will return to Gunnersbury Park next summer, with the event set to stretch across three days for the first time from June 12-14. You can have a look at the full 2020 line-up below.

LOVEBOX 2020 IS HERE 💖 Tag 3 mates & share this post to be in with a chance of winning x4 VIP Weekend guestlist 🎊 Tickets on sale now – https://t.co/24Cr44pEyO See you in June x pic.twitter.com/YJAj0BA5mO — Lovebox 2020 (@LoveboxFestival) February 4, 2020

Advertisement

Also among the new additions are huge DJ sets from Chase & Status, Annie Mac and Fatboy Slim, as well as shows from Georgia, Easy Life, Badbadnotgood and Celeste.

They’ll join headliners Khalid and Disclosure who were confirmed in December, a week after third bill-topper Tyler, The Creator was announced.

Hot Chip, Jorja Smith, Little Simz and Mabel will all play on the Friday of the festival, while Anderson .Paak and his live band, The Free Nationals, will play on the Saturday along with Peggy Gou.

Tinder users will be able to add a special badge to their profile up to three weeks before attending one of the selected festivals, and they’ll then be able to match and chat with other attendees.