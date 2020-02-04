Festivals

Robyn, Kaytranada, Tierra Whack and more join Lovebox 2020 line-up

The big names keep coming

Patrick Clarke
Robyn Kaytranada Tierra Whack
Robyn, Kaytranada and Tierra Whack CREDIT: Getty

Lovebox has announced its second wave of acts, with the likes of Robyn, Kaytranada and Tierra Whack leading the way.

The south-west London festival will return to Gunnersbury Park next summer, with the event set to stretch across three days for the first time from June 12-14. You can have a look at the full 2020 line-up below.

Advertisement

Also among the new additions are huge DJ sets from Chase & Status, Annie Mac and Fatboy Slim, as well as shows from Georgia, Easy Life, Badbadnotgood and Celeste.

They’ll join headliners Khalid and Disclosure who were confirmed in December, a week after third bill-topper Tyler, The Creator was announced.

Hot ChipJorja SmithLittle Simz and Mabel will all play on the Friday of the festival, while Anderson .Paak and his live band, The Free Nationals, will play on the Saturday along with Peggy Gou.

The Sunday of Lovebox 2020 will welcome performances from Charli XCX and FKA Twigs.
Lovebox is also one of four UK festivals at which dating app Tinder will be launching its new ‘Festival Mode’, alongside All Points EastBritish Summer Time and Parklife 

Tinder users will be able to add a special badge to their profile up to three weeks before attending one of the selected festivals, and they’ll then be able to match and chat with other attendees.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.