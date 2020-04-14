Robyn to perform DJ set via live-stream later this week

Robyn has announced that she will be performing a live-streamed DJ set later this week, in a bid to entertain fans during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The Swedish pop star took to social media earlier today (April 14) to reveal that she would be spinning tracks from her virtual venue Club Domo on Friday night (April 17).

“I want to play some music for you,” she captioned the announcement clip. “Let’s make a dance floor.”

Fans will be able to watch the ‘Konichiwa TV’ event from 8pm (BST) via Robyn’s official Facebook, YouTube and Twitch accounts. You can watch the announcement clip below.

Konichiwa TV: Club DOMO streaming live Friday April 17 8PM BST/9PM CET | Facebook YouTube Twitch pic.twitter.com/TnKJr1doiP — Robyn (@robynkonichiwa) April 14, 2020

This comes as many other artists continue to share new content with self-isolating fans. Most recently, The National posted their full Primavera Sound 2018 set online while Charli XCX has been busy working on a new album called ‘How I’m Feeling Now‘.

Robyn, meanwhile, was due to perform at a number of UK festivals over the summer before they were cancelled due to the ongoing crisis. The ‘Honey’ singer featured on the bill for Glastonbury 2020, Parklife and Lovebox – all of which have been scrapped.

Back in February, the ‘Honey’ singer was named the Songwriter Of The Decade at the NME Awards 2020.

“There are so many good songs written by so many good songwriters over this decade,” she said during her acceptance speech. “Some of them I have had the privilege to work with. Two of them are here tonight and I love them both so much.

“There are lots of other really talented songwriters here tonight – Christine and Charli, Taylor Swift. Thank you and I hope you have a really great night.”