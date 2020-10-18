Robyn, Mastodon and more confirmed for Adult Swim virtual festival

The Adult Swim Festival will take place as a free virtual event on YouTube next month.

The festival will run across November 13-14, and includes music, comedy, panels, and meet-and-greets with Adult Swim talent, as well exclusive merchandise and “unexpected surprises.”

The weekend boasts over 20 musical performances, including Robyn (billed as ‘Robyn Presents Club Domo’) and Mastodon, plus exclusive live streams with talent from Rick and Morty and The Eric Andre Show.

A world exclusive premiere of Run The Jewels’ ‘X Cyberpunk 2077’ music video will also be screened – while the merchandise store will offer ‘Power to the People’ face masks designed in partnership with the rap duo, with proceeds donated to the ACLU.

Find out more info about the event and what’s on the Adult Swim Festival line-up here.

Last month (September 30) Adult Swim removed a number of “problematic” episodes from its shows from streaming platforms, including Aqua Teen Hunger Force, The Boondocks and The Shivering Truth.

A season six episode of Aqua Teen Hunger Force titled ‘Shake Like Me’ (which features an animated equivalent of blackface) does not feature on HBO Max, while ‘The Story of Jimmy Rebel’ from season three of The Boondocks was also intentionally withheld from the platform due to the appearance of a famed racist country singer.

A representative for HBO Max told The Daily Beast that “neither of those episodes are part of our streaming deals” and added that both episodes were “permanently retired due to cultural sensitivities”.