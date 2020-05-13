Robyn says regular therapy sessions helped her to “understand” life more

Robyn has said that attending regular therapy sessions helped her to “understand myself a little bit better”.

The singer discussed her mental health on the latest episode of Annie Mac’s Changes podcast and explained how she first saw a therapist 10 years ago while dealing with a “really challenging” relationship.

She said: “I felt super-vulnerable. And so I started therapy. It wasn’t even a plan. I just did it like it was some kind of instinct to understand myself a little bit better.”

She upped her “ratio of therapy” some years later after going through a break-up.

“So I was seeing my therapist and she was like, well, now that you’re coming three or four times a week, you know that you’re in psychoanalysis. And I was like, oh, cool,” she added.

“And I started really embracing my therapy at that point. I think it’s easier to do that when you’re feeling like shit. Psychoanalysis is like a long-term thing. It very much goes against … well, you know, quick-fix ideas about getting your life together or whatever.

“It’s more about like breaking it all apart, disintegrating yourself and figuring yourself out again. So, you know, it’s a heavy thing, but it’s also a really, really cool thing if you’re up for it. So I was in therapy for six years.”

She credits the therapy sessions for now helping her to calm down when experiencing stress.

“I feel like maybe the most important thing that I learned in therapy is to have, like, a calm to figure out really how to calm myself down because, over six years, you have so much time to work through things in a different way,” she explained.

“You have time to kind of figure out what you do in different kinds of situations and why it’s like drawing a map over your life in a way, not like solving stuff, maybe, but just like understanding it.”

This interview comes after the singer revealed plans to record new material in 2020.

The Swedish pop legend was speaking at the NME Awards 2020 after picking up the Songwriter Of The Decade Award – presented lovingly by Charli XCX and Christine & The Queens. Talking to NME in the winners’ room, Robyn said that she was planning to work on new songs that didn’t make it onto her acclaimed 2018 album ‘Honey’.