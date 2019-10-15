Watch Robyn’s mini concert film shot at her “unforgettable” London shows

Revisit those two special nights at Ally Pally...

Robyn has shared a mini concert film from her headline shows at London’s Alexandra Palace earlier this year. You can watch the clip in full below.

The Swedish pop sensation, who released her long-awaited album ‘Honey‘ last October, made her triumphant return to the capital in April as part of her 2019 European tour.

Now, the ‘Be Mine’ artist has shared a 10-minute performance video shot at the two dates. Titled Robyn – Live At Alexandra Palace, the clip begins with shots of the iconic venue’s grand architecture and its surrounding park area.

We then see the singer arriving at the building and preparing for the show backstage. Robyn later performs her smash hit ‘Dancing On My Own’ and more, with professionally-shot stage footage being paired with grainy clips from the energetic audience.

The film ends with Ally Pally’s house lights going up as a pair of fans dance their way out of the hall. “Girl… that is what I call a concert,” said one viewer in the comments section.

Tweeting about the film upon its release earlier today (October 15), Robyn told her followers: “Ally Pally was unforgettable. Feels like ages ago in this mad tour life.” See that tweet above.

Over the summer, Robyn played a host of European festivals including Mad Cool 2019 in Madrid. Reviewing her set at the July event, NME said: “It’s clear that Robyn will maintain her pop’s heartbreak Laurette title for the foreseeable future: no-one else makes sadness this much fun.”