Roc Nation respond to Jay-Z 2024 new album rumours

Roc Nation have responded to rumours that Jay-Z will release a new album in 2024.

Speculation around a new LP from the US rapper began circulating this weekend, when artist and video director Hidji World posted to social media on Sunday (January 28) that he was “shooting today” with Jay-Z.

In the Instagram Story, he teased a film clapperboard labelled “JAY Z -2024 ALBUM” (per Billboard).

Hidji’s name was credited as the director alongside director of photography Leroy Farrell. The slate was dated January 28.

However, Jay-Z’s own Roc Nation quickly put down rumours on social media. Responding to a post on X/Twitter which said “A NEW JAY-Z ALBUM IS BEING TEASED FOR 2024″, the music company responded: “That’s news to us.”

That’s news to us https://t.co/19LGtkhtlN — Roc Nation (@RocNation) January 28, 2024

Jay-Z’s last full length album was 2017’s ‘4:44’, which NME awarded four stars, and was widely reported to be a response to Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade‘.

“Beyoncé’s jaw-dropping 2016 album ‘Lemonade’ put Jay Z on the spot, accusing him of infidelity. One year later, ’4:44’ addresses the scandal face on. There’s no room for denial or lame excuses,” NME wrote.

“These heartfelt, confessional apologies are delivered via Jay’s most concise, straightforward album in years. 10 tracks and 36 minutes long, this is a filler-free return to form after 2013’s patchy and bloated ‘Magna Carta Holy Grail’.”

Jay-Z went on to release ‘Everything Is Love‘ with Beyoncé as The Carters in 2018, which NME said in a four-star review had an “overarching mood” of “pure joy”, adding: “Not only have Jay-Z and Beyoncé worked through their demons and seemingly emerged a stronger pair than ever, they’ve also shot the video for lead single, ‘Apeshit’, in the flippin’ Louvre.”

More recently, Jay-Z and D’Angelo teamed up on a collaborative new single called ‘I Want You Forever’.