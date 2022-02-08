Rock En Seine adds more acts to its 2022 line-up

Rock En Seine has announced a new wave of acts for 2022 – check out the festival’s full line-up below.

The French festival is due to take place across four days (August 25-28) at the Domaine National de Saint-Cloud in Paris.

Tame Impala and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds were announced as two of this year’s headliners last October, with Arctic Monkeys confirming their bill-topping appearance the following month.

Today (February 8) organisers have added Joy Crookes, Griff, Perfume Genius and Remi Wolf to the line-up, as well as Soulwax, Izia, Aldous Harding, Crystal Murray, Lala&Ce, November Ultra, Nu Genea, Priya Ragu, Requin Chagrin and Vendredi Sur Mer.

Additionally, it’s been confirmed that Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Ausgang will open for Rage Against The Machine at their standalone Rock En Seine date with Run The Jewels on August 30.

“We are delighted to announce these exciting additions to the line-up for this August,” Matthieu Ducos, GM of Rock En Seine Festival, said in a statement.

“There are fantastic artists lined up for the whole weekend and we’re incredibly excited for what will be a truly return to Domaine National de Saint-Cloud. We look forward to seeing you all there.”

Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of James Blake, Kraftwerk, IDLES, Yungblud, Fontaines D.C., Jamie xx, Beabadoobee, Inhaler, Jehnny Beth and more.

You can find ticket information here and see the full Rock En Seine 2022 line-up above.

Headliners Arctic Monkeys have also confirmed headline performances at Reading & Leeds, Lowlands, Cala Mijas and Sziget as they prepare to release their highly anticipated seventh album.