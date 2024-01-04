The Offspring, Yungblud and The Prodigy revealed as Rock For People 2024 headliners

Several new artists have been announced for the 2024 edition of Rock For People Festival, with The Offspring, Yungblud and The Prodigy confirmed as headliners.

The upcoming instalment of the rock festival will return later this summer, running between June 12 and 15 and held at the Park 360 in Hradec Králové, Czechia.

Now, organisers have revealed a new list of artists set to perform at the event, including three new headliners. These include The Prodigy, who will take to the stage to close out the opening night (July 12) and The Offspring, who will take on the headline slot the following day.

Closing out the festival with the final headline slot of 2024 has also been confirmed as Yungblud, who will take to the stage on Saturday (July 15) alongside previously announced artists Pendulum – who will be playing a late night set – and Kaizers Orchestra.

The three newly announced acts join Bring Me The Horizon, who were revealed previously as the headliner for Friday, July 11.

Other acts now confirmed as appearing at the Chezhian festival later this year include Enter Shikari, Bad Omens, Wargasm and Sum 41 – the latter of which will be playing in the country as part of their farewell tour,

Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play, Alien Weaponry, Thy Art Is Murder and The Amazons have also been locked in for the 2024 edition, as well as Hanabie, Hoobastank, Royal Republic, iDKHOW and Against The Current.

Check out the current line-up in the festival poster below, and visit here to buy tickets.

The first wave of artists set to play at Rock For People 2024 was first shared last year, when Bring Me The Horizon were confirmed as headliners, and both Corey Taylor and Avril Lavigne were announced.

Other artists mentioned in the initial announcement included Australian metalcore band Parkway Drive, Welsh pop punk band Neck Deep and Hot Milk. Keanu Reeves’ rock band Dogstar were also among those named, set to play following their recent reunion tour and first new album in 23 years.

“The participation of Dogstar and Keanu Reeves at Rock For People festival will surely be an unforgettable experience for both music and film fans,” Michal Thomes, the Festival Director at Rock For People, said at the time.

More artists set to appear at the 2024 instalment of the festival are set to be announced at a later date.