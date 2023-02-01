Rock Hall Of Fame 2023 inductee nominations revealed

The 2023 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been revealed.

Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, Rage Against The Machine, George Michael and The White Stripes are all up for potential induction this year.

Joining them on the list of nominees are Iron Maiden, Soundgarden, Sheryl Crow, Warren Zevon, A Tribe Called Quest, Willie Nelson and The Spinners. Meanwhile, Joy Division and New Order have been packaged together for their first nomination.

Advertisement

Most of this year’s shortlisted artists have not previously been nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Rage Against The Machine have been nominated the most tines (now on their fifth nomination), while Kate Bush is on her fourth. Soundgarden, Iron Maiden, A Tribe Called Quest and The Spinners are all on their second nomination.

Meanwhile, Missy Elliott and The White Stripes have been nominated in their first year of eligibility. Artists become eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their debut album.

The Class of 2023 will be announced in May, with the induction ceremonies taking place in the autumn.

In a statement about the 2023 nominees, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation’s chairman John Sykes said: “This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honours and celebrates.

“These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps” [via Pitchfork].

Advertisement

And in a statement about her nomination, Cyndi Lauper said: “It’s such an honour and thrill to be recognised by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a nominee. Seeing my name on this year’s ballot with so many talents that I admire means so much to me. It has been a lifetime privilege to reach so many different kinds of fans with a message of following your own path (and having fun along the way, too).”

Last year’s inductees were Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Judas Priest and Pat Benatar.

Fans of the late singer Aaliyah recently campaigned for her to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.