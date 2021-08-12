Rock In Rio announces 2022 Brazilian edition with Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato

Rock In Rio has announced details of its Brazilian for 2022, the first time that the festival will hold its Brazilian and Portuguese festivals in the same year.

The Brazilian edition will be held on September 2-4 and 8-11 next year at the Olympic Park in Rio De Janeiro, and will be headlined by Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato.

Earlier in the year (June 18-19 and 25-26), the previously announced Lisbon-based edition of the festival will take place, featuring Foo Fighters, The National and Liam Gallagher (who will all play on June 18) as well as Duran Duran, a-ha, Xutos & Pontapés, Bush (June 25) and Post Malone (June 26) all confirmed on the bill.

“Reunion Day. We couldn’t have a better date,” Rock In Rio president Roberto Medina said of the news. “A symbol that will become national, for all its symbolism of hope and peace.

Eu não tô abrindo o line-up do #RockinRio2022 com o Dia do Pop, não, né?! 🤩 Dois ícones, duas estreias no Palco Mundo e muitos hits te esperam no dia 4 de setembro de 2022. @justinbieber e @ddlovato vem aí pra fechar o primeiro fim de semana. 💙 pic.twitter.com/ZYuRo8lVAj — Rock in Rio (@rockinrio) August 10, 2021

“Along with all that, a celebration is what we’re looking for the week starting on September 2nd, with the return of Rock in Rio. I was already looking forward to communicating the festival’s news. That’s because the return to the festival reinforces how much we can look towards the future, like in 1985, at the first Rock in Rio.

“I believe everyone shares this feeling and I am immensely happy to celebrate coming back to life with our fans. It will be a memorable edition, with many surprises and novelties for the audience.”

Earlier this year, Rock In Rio’s 2021 Lisbon and Brazil festivals were both cancelled. After the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of both events in 2020, the global health crisis once again prompted Rock In Rio’s organisers to act back in March.

Tickets already purchased for the cancelled 2020 or 2021 editions of Rock in Rio Lisboa and the Brazilian edition will be valid for the 2022 festival. All information regarding tickets and the festival itself can be found here.