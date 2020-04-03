Rock in Rio Lisbon postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus

Rock in Rio festival has announced the postponement of its 9th Lisbon edition, with the festival now set to take place in 2021.

The bi-annual event was set to take place across two weekends in June this year, but organisers have taken the decision to postpone it until summer 2021 as Europe continues to battle coronavirus.

The festival will now take place over the weekends of June 19-20 and June 26-27 of next summer, with further details on the 2021 event to be announced at a later date.

Any tickets already purchased for this summer’s event will remain valid for 2021, and day ticket purchasers will have the option to choose their preferred dates when the full lineup is revealed.

Trago novidades! Novas datas do Rock in Rio Lisboa: 19, 20, 26 e 27 de junho de 2021. Teremos duas edições do festival no mesmo ano, em Lisboa e no Rio! 🤘 https://t.co/sqvJpC8Ujr — Rock in Rio (@rockinrio) April 3, 2020

A full statement from Rock in Rio Vice President Roberta Medina said: “Partying is in our DNA and it is this sharing of emotions, this revitalising energy that we want to continue to offer. Also in 2022 we will be back for the 10th edition, leaving no room for homesickness and resuming the party “in the even years”.

“Any tickets already purchased will remain valid for the new dates, leaving the days open to you until confirmation of the final Line UP. We will wait for the state of emergency to be end to share all the procedures for ticket holders, as well as information regarding the Line Up.

“Until then, we wish only one thing: we will not stop smiling! Because it is through smiling that we are going to win this one, and it is through smiling that together, we will enjoy music, entertainment and culture again, in the near future.”

It comes as numerous events across the world continue to announce their cancellation or postponement as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Festivals such as Glastonbury and Isle of Wight have already confirmed that they will not take place this year, while a full list of cancelled UK gigs can be found here.