Rock In Rio’s 2021 Lisbon and Brazil festivals have been cancelled

Rock In Rio‘s 2021 Lisbon and Brazil festivals have both been cancelled.

After the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of both events last year, the global health crisis has once again prompted Rock In Rio’s organisers to act.

In a statement the organisers of the 2021 Lisbon edition of Rock In Rio explained that despite studying various scenarios, setting up task forces and rigorously discussing health and safety measures over the past 11 months, there are “no guarantees that in June the restrictions will be alleviated to enable the festival to be staged as originally planned”.

“We have also dreamed of a 2021 with more freedom and we continue to believe that this summer we will be able to walk the streets hand in hand. But for that, we cannot relax yet,” the organisers added.

Rock In Rio Lisbon is now hoping to return in 2022 from June 18-19 and 25-26. Tickets already bought will automatically be valid for next year’s festival, with organisers saying that they “will provide more information for ticketholders soon, in addition to news about the line-up”.

The 2021 Brazilian edition of Rock In Rio has also been axed, with the festival hoping to go ahead next year instead from September 2-4 and 8-11, 2022.

“Rock in Rio mobilises people inside and outside the City of Rock,” Roberto Medina, President and founder of Rock In Rio, explained in a statement. “We receive tourists from absolutely all Brazilian states, in addition to the Federal District, and also from more than 70 countries. There are 28,000 people working to bring celebration and joy to the 700,000 people who visit us.

“We will preserve lives at this point. In September 2022 we will be together again and ready for the best Rock In Rio ever, when we will celebrate peace and life.”

Despite these cancellations, a number of other European festival organisers have spoken to NME this week about their hopes for their respective events going ahead this year.