Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024: Oasis, Ozzy Osbourne and Mariah Carey among nominees

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame nominations are out, and Oasis, Ozzy Osbourne and Mariah Carey are among the nominees.

There are also nominations for Sinead O’Connor, Cher, Sade, Mary J. Blige, Jane’s Addiction and A Tribe Called Quest. Other finalists include Dave Matthews Band, Peter Frampton, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang, and Lenny Kravitz.

To be eligible to be nominated, an artist or band must have had their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. It’s the first time artists including Oasis, Osbourne, Carey, O’Connor, Cher, Sade, Frampton, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang and Kravitz have been nominated.

Advertisement

Osbourne has already been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame previously as a member of Black Sabbath, and last year, his wife Sharon took aim at the awards for not inducting him as a solo artist.

“I will never beg. And I will never ask for favours I’ve never asked anyone for a favour,” she said at the time. “So, my thing is fuck you if you don’t realise that somebody really deserves to be here. And you don’t recognise that? Then, see ya!”

I’m deeply honored to receive this news from the @RockHall. To be one of the few musicians who’s being considered for a second entry, now as a solo artist, is something I could never have imagined. After 44 years as a solo artist the fact that I can continue to record music and… pic.twitter.com/yCvPvVbvSW — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 10, 2024

Responding to the nomination this weekend, Osbourne wrote on his social media accounts: “I’m deeply honoured to receive this news from the @RockHall. To be one of the few musicians who’s being considered for a second entry, now as a solo artist, is something I could never have imagined.

“After 44 years as a solo artist the fact that I can continue to record music and receive this recognition is something I am incredibly proud of.”

While Carey added: “Beyond excited and thrilled to be among these legendary nominees for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. Congratulations to all.”

Beyond excited and thrilled to be among these legendary nominees for this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. Congratulations to all! ❤️ Vote: https://t.co/271NIvs5JW https://t.co/007JSkSlYC — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) February 11, 2024

Advertisement

The winners will be announced in late April, and a formal induction into the Hall will take place in Cleveland this autumn.

An international voting body of more than 1000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry, as well as a fan vote, will determine who will be inducted.

Last year, Kate Bush and George Michael were among the artists who were be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony.

Other inductees for 2023 included Sheryl Crow, Tom Morello’s band Rage Against The Machine, rap innovator Missy Eliott, The Spinners, and country legend Willie Nelson.

Last year, Hole frontwoman Courtney Love called for more female acts to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, and highlighted how in previous years, there has been a lack of Black inductees.

“If the Rock Hall is not willing to look at the ways it is replicating the violence of structural racism and sexism that artists face in the music industry, if it cannot properly honour what visionary women artists have created, innovated, revolutionised and contributed to popular music – well, then let it go to hell in a handbag,” she wrote.