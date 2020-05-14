Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame shares footage from previous induction ceremonies

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has been busy sharing footage from previous induction ceremonies over the past few weeks.

It comes after the 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony was pushed back due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

This year’s event was due to take place on May 2 but has now been confirmed for November 7 at Cleveland’s Public Auditorium. The ceremony will be broadcast live on HBO and will begin at 8pm ET (1am GMT).

Advertisement

In the meantime, the Hall Of Fame has been uploading new (old) footage to its YouTube channel in order to keep music fans entertained in the lead up to this year’s ceremony.

Beginning by sharing clips from the class of 2019, the channel then included performances and acceptance speeches from the likes of Neil Young, Stevie Nicks, U2, Mick Jagger, The Pretenders, Roxy Music, The Stooges, Lauryn Hill, and Prince, which you can watch below.

With more than 200 clips currently on the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame YouTube channel, you can watch them all here.

This year’s celebration will see the likes of Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, T Rex, and The Doobie Brothers be inducted into the Hall Of Fame. The acts, who are among the 35th annual class of inductees, will also be joined by producer, veteran rock journalist and artist manager Jon Landau.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fans are remembering the late Bill Withers’ final public appearances in the wake of his death, one of which was when he was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2015.

The singer was honoured at the annual ceremony, where he was inducted by Stevie Wonder. “I think what determines a great songwriter and a singer is when they are able to let you feel every word that they sing and express,” he said introducing Withers at the event.