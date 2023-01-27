Rod Stewart calls into Sky News about NHS funding, calls on Tories to quit

Rod Stewart has called into Sky News about NHS funding and has called on the Tories to quit government.

Stewart called into a Sky News live phone-in offering to donate money for patient scans after hearing stories from callers about their issues trying to access treatment in the NHS.

The musician said it was “ridiculous” people were waiting so long for treatment and said he would like to donate money to pay for “10 or 20 scans” for those who called in.

Advertisement

One caller who spoke to Sky News said she was “losing the will to live” after waiting for an appointment for three years on the NHS. “I don’t know what to do, and what worries me is that the situation for me and others could get worse,” she told the broadcaster.

In response to this and similar calls from others, Stewart told Sky News: “I personally have been a Tory for a long time but I think this government should stand down now and give the Labour Party a go, this is heartbreaking.

“In all my years in this country I’ve never seen it so bad… change the bloody government.”

Sir Rod said he would like to donate enough money to pay for “10 or 20 scans” after recounting his experience of an “empty” private scanning clinic where he went for an annual check-up.

Stewart revealed in 2019 that he was fighting prostrate cancer but was clear now “simply because I caught it early,” stressing the importance of early diagnosis for successful treatment.

Advertisement

“There are people dying because they cannot get scans,” he continued. “I don’t need the publicity, I just want to do some good things and this I think is a good thing. If other people follow me I would love that.”

Currently, NHS waiting times are some of the longest on record. Further strikes are planned too as nurses and ambulance workers continue to walk over over the government’s failure to agree to a wage increase.

Stewart also shared his support for striking workers saying the NHS needs to be “rebuilt with billions and billions” to overcome the crisis. “I’m on your side,” he added.

Earlier this year, Stewart revealed he turned down almost £1million to perform as part of the Qatar World Cup.

Qatar and World Cup organisers FIFA faced extensive criticism regarding the death of migrant workers in the creation of stadiums in the build up to the world cup, and the country’s views on homosexuality, which is illegal in Qatar.

“I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1m, to play there 15 months ago,” Stewart told The Sunday Times.

“I turned it down,” he revealed. “It’s not right to go.”