Rod Stewart angers fans with congratulatory message to Boris Johnson

Rod Stewart has tweeted a celebratory message after his album ‘You’re In My Heart’ went to Number One on the UK Album Charts – while also angering many of his fans with a gesture of congratulations to Boris Johnson.

The album’s success means that Williams’ ‘The Christmas Present’ now takes second place, with The Who‘s new record ‘Who’ entering the charts at Number Three.

“Thank you once again to my legions of fans who I will never take for granted,” Stewart’s message begins. “Bless you all and a Merry Christmas.” The singer also added a slightly curt “no hard feelings” to Who guitarist Pete Townshend. See the full tweet below.

Thank you once again to my legions of fans who I will never take for granted. Bless you all and a Merry Christmas. Well done Robbie, well done Boris, no hard feelings Pete Townshend!

– Rod xxx

The praise directed at Johnson has drawn particular controversy, not least from Stewart’s large contingent of fellow Celtic supporters within his fanbase. Others suggested that the ‘Maggie May’ singer’s support of the Prime Minister – whose Conservative government won this week’s general election with a majority, drawing ire from many other musicians – compromised his Scottish identity.

You are or should I say were legend ….. Congratulating Boris the Tory who is helping to multiply foodbanks so people even working medics to feed their family. I am sorry "SIR" Rod you are creeping up to the elite. Celtic family will not like either. — caring for all life. (@DotSutton) December 13, 2019

Don’t ever want tae see you wearing Celtic slippers again Rod… — Ross Logan (@RossLogan14) December 13, 2019

The hypocrisy here is staggering. You can't sing Grace, then take a knighthood & support the Tories. Make your mind up. — Divisbhoy (@divisbhoy) December 13, 2019

Last month (November 25), Stewart revealed that he’s in the midst of a “spat” with Elton John, after criticising the ‘Rocketman’ singer’s decision to head out on an extensive farewell world tour.

“I do love Elton, only we’re not talking at the moment. We’ve had a spat,” he said on Scottish Radio.

“Because I criticized his tour as being money-grabbing.”

In March, Stewart slammed John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, telling Andy Cohen that it “stinks of selling tickets.”