Rod Stewart angers fans with congratulatory message to Boris Johnson

Maggie may have approved

Matthew Neale
Rod Stewart Boris Johnson
Rod Stewart and Boris Johnson. Credit: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Rod Stewart has tweeted a celebratory message after his album ‘You’re In My Heart’ went to Number One on the UK Album Charts – while also angering many of his fans with a gesture of congratulations to Boris Johnson.

The album’s success means that Williams’ ‘The Christmas Present’ now takes second place, with The Who‘s new record ‘Who’ entering the charts at Number Three.

“Thank you once again to my legions of fans who I will never take for granted,” Stewart’s message begins. “Bless you all and a Merry Christmas.” The singer also added a slightly curt “no hard feelings” to Who guitarist Pete Townshend. See the full tweet below.

The praise directed at Johnson has drawn particular controversy, not least from Stewart’s large contingent of fellow Celtic supporters within his fanbase. Others suggested that the ‘Maggie May’ singer’s support of the Prime Minister – whose Conservative government won this week’s general election with a majority, drawing ire from many other musicians – compromised his Scottish identity.

Last month (November 25), Stewart revealed that he’s in the midst of a “spat” with Elton John, after criticising the ‘Rocketman’ singer’s decision to head out on an extensive farewell world tour.

“I do love Elton, only we’re not talking at the moment. We’ve had a spat,” he said on Scottish Radio.

“Because I criticized his tour as being money-grabbing.”

In March, Stewart slammed John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, telling Andy Cohen that it “stinks of selling tickets.”

