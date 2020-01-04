Rod Stewart charged by police after allegedly punching a security guard at Florida resort

Rod Stewart has been charged with simple battery by police after allegedly punching a security guard at a Florida beach resort.

The ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?’ singer was on vacation with his family in Palm Beach, Florida, when he and others were denied access to a private party outside of the children’s area at The Breakers resort.

According to the DailyMail, security guard Jessie Dixon told police that Stewart and his son, Sean, were part of a group that “began to get loud and cause a scene” when they were denied access to the party on New Year’s Eve (December 31).

A man identified as Sean Stewart – whom Rod shares with first wife Alana – was accused of shoving the guard after being told to back up, as detailed in police documents obtained by the DailyMail.

This was then allegedly followed by Rod stepping toward him and throwing a punch “striking Dixon in his left ribcage area.”

The police documents state that the singer, whose recent album ‘You’re In My Heart’ topped the UK charts making it the Official Christmas Number One, apologised for his behaviour, which is said to have been depicted in video footage showing “evidence [of] Roderick Stewart intentionally striking” the victim against his will.

Rod Stewart will appear in court on February 5 after being issued with a notice to appear at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex. Meanwhile, Rod Stewart has revealed that he's in the midst of a "spat" with Elton John, after criticising the 'Rocketman' singer's decision to head out on an extensive farewell world tour. "I do love Elton, only we're not talking at the moment. We've had a spat," he said on Scottish Radio, "because I criticized his tour as being money-grabbing."