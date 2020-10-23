Rod Stewart New Year’s Eve assault case unlikely to go to trial

An assault case against Rod Stewart over claims he punched a hotel security guard is unlikely to go to trial, US courts have heard.

The incident took place at the on New Year’s Eve last December, with Stewart charged with simple battery after allegedly punching security guard Jesse Dixon in the chest.

The musician’s son Sean faces the same charge for his involvement in the confrontation at the Breaker’s Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Advertisement

Dixon brought a civil suit against them in January, however a pre-trial hearing has only just taken place via Zoom, having been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Neither Stewart or his son were present.

Defence lawyer Guy Fronstin, who is representing both defendants, told Judge August Bonavita at the hearing that he has been in touch with prosecutors and the case is likely to be resolved before it reaches the trial stage.

“We have been in communication with the state. We are asking for one more rollover for pre-trial,” he said.

“All indications are this is going to resolve without a trial but there’s still some work to be done on it.” A second pre-trial hearing is now scheduled for December 4.

In February, footage of the incident emerged which appeared to show Stewart performing a Nazi salute and striking Dixon.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Elton John discussed his fallout with Stewart for the first time in a newly-published chapter from his autobiography Me.

John said: “I certainly didn’t feel like I needed a lecture on the feral spirit of rock and roll from someone who’d spent most of the last decade crooning his way through the Great American Songbook and ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’.”