Rod Stewart reveals “spat” with Elton John after he criticised “money-grabbing” farewell tour

"We’re not talking at the moment."

Rod Stewart has revealed that he’s in the midst of a “spat” with Elton John, after criticising the ‘Rocketman’ singer’s decision to head out on an extensive farewell world tour.

“I do love Elton, only we’re not talking at the moment. We’ve had a spat,” he said on Scottish Radio.

“Because I criticized his tour as being money-grabbing.”

In March, Stewart slammed John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, telling Andy Cohen that it “It stinks of selling tickets.”

He explained: “I did email her [Sir Elton] and said, ‘What, again dear?’ And, I didn’t hear anything back.”

The ‘Maggie May’ singer added at the time: “I don’t think this is a big deal, it stinks of selling tickets.”

Meanwhile, Elton recentlyrevealed how he had to learn to walk again after contracting a serious infection following surgery for prostate cancer.

The music icon had previously revealed how he underwent the successful operation two years ago, but came close to death after falling ill on tour in South America. He said he was “24 hours from snuffing it” in 2017 and was rushed back to the UK to be treated in intensive care.

Speaking to Graham Norton for new BBC programme Elton John: Uncensored, he revealed: “I had to learn to walk again. I was extremely sick.” He joked that he was “like the Bionic Woman” as he has had his tonsils, colon and appendix removed.

Elton also recently discussed his battles with drugs and alcohol in recent memoir ‘Me’. The book sees him recalling the time he hijacked a Rolling Stones show while high on cocaine, as well as the moment when he mistook Bob Dylan for his gardener while high – describing him as “scruffy”.

Last month, it was also seemingly confirmed that Elton will not play Glastonbury next year, after newly announced farewell tour dates in the US seemingly clashed with the Worthy Farm festival.