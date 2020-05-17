Rod Stewart reveals who he wants to play him in a biopic

Rod Stewart has discussed the prospect of a movie about his life and career, following the success of recent Freddie Mercury and Elton John biopics Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2, he said he would be “flattered” if a similar film was to be made about his own career, and said he’d pick Notting Hill and Harry Potter actor Rhys Ifans to play him.

“Rhys would be a very good idea. [But] he has got to do something with his barnet,” Stewart said.

Advertisement

Ifans, who previously dated Stewart’s daughter Kimberley, also has musical experience of his own as a founding member of Welsh band Super Furry Animals.

Stewart also said he’d like his fourteen year old son Alastair to play his younger self, as he believes they have a “remarkable similarity” in their looks.

Stewart said: “If it does not happen it does not matter but I would be flattered if it did. But I tell you what, the Freddie Mercury one was so good. It was rock and roll. It would be hard to get something better than that but I would give it a shot.”

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Stewart was charged with battery after he and his son Sean were involved in an alleged fight with a security guard at a Florida resort on New Year’s Eve.