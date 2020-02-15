Newly released footage has emerged appearing to show Rod Stewart assaulting a security guard and performing a Nazi salute.

Last month, the ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?’ singer was charged with simple battery by police after allegedly punching a security guard at a Florida beach resort.

The incident took place while he was on vacation with his family in Palm Beach, Florida, after he and others were said to be denied access to a private party outside of the children’s area at The Breakers resort.

A man identified as Sean Stewart – Rod’s son whom he shares with first wife Alana – was accused of shoving the guard after being told to back up, as detailed in police documents by the DailyMail.

This was then allegedly followed by Rod stepping toward him and throwing a punch “striking Dixon in his left ribcage area.”

Footage from the night has now emerged, which shows what appears to be Stewart striking the security guard and performing a Nazi salute.

In the video obtained by the DailyMail, Stewart, in a gold dinner jacket, appears to swing at Jessie Dixon, the 33-year-old security guard who claims he was attacked by the singer and his son, after mocking him for preventing him access to the children’s area of The Breakers Palm Beach resort.

Stewart then appears to perform a Nazi salute with his right arm extended high above his head while holding his left hand to his face.

See the video below:

The father and son pleaded not guilty in January and their case is due in court in West Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday (February 18). Neither is expected to appear before the judge.

Dixon’s lawyer confirmed last month that the security guard would be pursuing a separate civil case for damages.

Meanwhile, Rod Stewart has revealed that he’s in the midst of a “spat” with Elton John, after criticising the ‘Rocketman’ singer’s decision to head out on an extensive farewell world tour.

“I do love Elton, only we’re not talking at the moment. We’ve had a spat,” he said on Scottish Radio. “Because I criticized his tour as being money-grabbing.”