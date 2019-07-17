The singer has spoken out following reports which claim the rapper has been held in "inhumane conditions" in Sweden

Rod Stewart has voiced his support for “my mate” A$AP Rocky following the rapper’s recent arrest and incarceration in Sweden.

Rocky was arrested in Stockholm on July 2 along with two members of his entourage on suspicion of assault following a performance at the Smash music festival. The Harlem rapper was apparently set to be incarcerated in Sweden for two weeks in order for police to investigate the case.

It’s since been claimed that Rocky has been held in “inhumane conditions” while in prison, with the case prompting an outpouring of support from artists such as Tyga and Tyler, the Creator, who appeared to vow last week that he would never perform in Sweden again as a result of the case.

Rocky has also now received a message of support from Stewart, who said he was “dismayed” at Rocky’s alleged “mistreatment… at the hands of Swedish police”.

“Let’s have #JusticeForRocky!” he concluded. See the post above.

The two artists likely first met after Rocky sampled Stewart’s vocals from ‘In a Broken Dream’, which he recorded with the band Python Lee Jackson in the early 1970s. The sample was used on Rocky’s May 2015 album ‘At. Long. Last. ASAP’, and Stewart received a feature credit on the track ‘Everyday’ as a result.

The rapper has also received support recently from New York congressman Adriano Espaillat, with the politician writing letters to the US State Department, the US Embassy in Sweden and the Swedish Ambassador in Washington D.C. asking for their help in securingr Rocky’s release.