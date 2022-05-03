Rod Stewart surprises pub-goers by pulling pints behind the bar

Rod Stewart surprised drinkers at a pub in Glasgow on Sunday, by stepping behind the bar to serve pints to locals.

“Great to have spare bartender Rod ‘the mod’ Stewart tonight!” said a post on the pub’s social media channels, along with a photo of the veteran musician speaking to locals.

Stewart, a superfan of Glasgow football team Celtic, had been to see his team’s draw with Rangers in the Old Firm Derby hours earlier along with Scottish singer-songwriter John McLaughlin.

Advertisement

Stewart had also been joined by two of his sons, Alastair and Aiden, but not his son Sean, with whom he recently pleaded guilty to battery over an altercation with a security guard at a Florida hotel in 2019.

The musician and his son, Sean, entered guilty pleas to a misdemeanour count of “simple battery” but will not face jail, pay a fine nor go on probation. The judge withheld adjudication, which means the pair have not been formally convicted.

Rod and Sean were accused of assault on New Year’s Eve 2019 when they were refused access to a private event at Breakers Palm Beach Hotel, according to a police report. Sean, 41, allegedly shoved the security guard and Rod, 76, struck his chest “with a closed fist”.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Stewart recently revealed why he was absent from the Live Aid line-up in 1985, stating that he had “only just found out” the real reason.

“We actually were supposed to do it,” he told the BBC, “but a few guys in the band told me that our ex-manager turned it down because I wasn’t getting the right news coverage.