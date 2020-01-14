News Music News

Rod Stewart to face civil suit over alleged security guard fight

The singer and his son were first charged with misdemeanour battery

Charlotte Krol
Rod Stewart performs at The O2 Arena on December 17, 2019
Rod Stewart performs at The O2 Arena on December 17, 2019 in London, England. CREDIT: Robin Little/Redferns

Rod Stewart and his son are to face a civil case over their alleged involvement in a fight with a security guard on New Year’s Eve.

Reports say that The Breakers hotel employee Jessie Dixon will bring a civil suit after he claimed that Rod punched him in the chest and that his son, Sean, shoved him backwards when he denied them entry to a private event held in the children’s area of the Palm Beach, Florida resort.

Both family members have been ordered to appear in Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex on 5 February on charges of misdemeanour battery. On Sunday (January 12) the alleged victim’s lawyer confirmed to The Scottish Sun that he was pursuing a separate civil case for damages.

“We are going to come from a civil point of view. There’s a criminal case which we’re not involved in,” said Dixon’s lawyer, Gawayne Kelly.

Rod has not yet commented on the incident other than, as per police documents obtained by the Daily Mail, that he has apologised for his behaviour. The incident is said to have been depicted in video footage showing “evidence [of] Roderick Stewart intentionally striking” the alleged victim against his will.

Sean, meanwhile, told TMZ: “I’m not allowed to make a comment, but I will say this: my dad always taught me to stick up for my family and my loved ones, and that’s what I did, and the truth will prevail.”

He added of Dixon: “He was being very aggressive, that’s all I can say.”

Rod, whose recent album ‘You’re In My Heart’ topped the UK charts making it the Official Christmas Number One, confirmed to police that he was denied entry into the event.

Police also spoke with two hotel employees who were also working at the private event. They signed sworn witness statements confirming that Sean had pushed Dixon and that they saw Rod punch Dixon.

