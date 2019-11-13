We are railing: Rod Stewart reveals he’s spent 26 years making a huge model railway

He cho cho chooses to build model railways in his spare time.

Rod Stewart has spoken about his love for model railways in a new interview.

Speaking to Railway Modeller, Stewart revealed that he has spent almost 26-years building a huge, 124-ft-long intricate model of a city influenced by both New York and Chicago.

Later, after the interview was shared, Stewart rang BBC Radio 2’s Jeremy Vine Show to refute accusations that he hadn’t made the model railway himself.

Sir Rod said: “I would say 90% of it I built myself. The only thing I wasn’t very good at and still am not is the electricals, so I had someone else do that.”

“A lot of people laugh at it being a silly hobby, but it’s a wonderful hobby,” he continued. You can see Stewart’s handiwork below:

Speaking to Railway Modeller, Stewart said that he often worked on the model whilst on tour, sometimes requesting an extra room for his constructions in hotels.

“We would tell them in advance and they were really accommodating, taking out the beds and providing fans to improve air circulation and ventilation,” the musician said.

“When I take on something creative like this, I have to give it 110%,” Stewart added. “For me it’s addictive. I started, so I just had to finish. I’m lucky I had the room. If I’d have realised at the start it would have taken so long, I’d have probably said, ‘No! No! Nah!'”

Rod revealed that he works on the railway in the attic of his LA home.

