Roddy Ricch announces London show

Rapper Roddy Ricch has announced he’ll play one of his biggest UK shows to date this summer.

The rapper, who topped the US charts in 2019 with ‘The Box’, will play at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on July 7. The show is being presented by Wireless Festival, and comes days after he is set to play at the Finsbury Park event this summer.

Fans will be able to get their hands on tickets from 9AM on Friday (March 6).

Advertisement

In December 2019, Ricch released his debut album ‘Please Excuse Me for Being Anti-Social‘ – which NME described as pointing towards “a promising future”.

“With two platinum-selling singles under his belt, Ricch stormed onto the rap scene with ‘Die Young’, a track that seemed to blow up overnight. But if you were – and still are – an invested fan, you’ll find that, two mixtapes and an EP later, we now find the golden child flourishing,” our review stated.

It added: “It’s been a massive year for Ricch, and this debut album is by no means a failure. It’s full of clever collaborations and interesting vocal performances; Roddy Ricch has placed himself comfortably in his own lane.”