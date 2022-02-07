Roddy Ricch deactivates social media after backlash over new song

Roddy Rich has deactivated both his Instagram and Twitter accounts after receiving negative comments from fans.

Ricch shared a snippet of a new track titled ‘Out My Mind’ on Saturday (February 5), and it wasn’t long before fans left comments critiquing the Compton rapper’s new sound and direction.

One fan said on Instagram, “We need 2019 Roddy back cus wtf is this?” Another listener who didn’t mind the track but was disappointed wrote, “It ain’t even that bad but I know Roddy can do way better.”

On the now-deleted track, Rich rapped: “I been low, I been high / I been out my body / Out my mind / When you take my soul, take your time“.

We are witnessing the Chance The Rapper-ification of Roddy Ricch pic.twitter.com/PNGWeEizn2 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) February 5, 2022

The criticism from listeners clearly didn’t sit well with Roddy, who just a few hours later, shared via his Instagram story, “I guess Ima flop now. Shit crazy,” before posting a peace sign and deactivating both of his social media accounts.

Some fans did come to Ricch’s defense, however. “I honestly don’t blame Roddy Ricch for getting off Twitter and Instagram,” one person shared. “He put out a solid project that took years to make and every move he made, people would tell him his project was mid or trash.”

I honestly don’t blame Roddy Ricch for getting off Twitter and Instagram He put out a solid project that took years to make and every move he made, people would tell him his project was mid or trash Stop harassing artists fam, if you don’t like a project, cool, just move on pic.twitter.com/RyBVpHme0M — Jah Talks Music (@JahTalksMusic) February 5, 2022

Though it’s unclear if he’ll be sharing new snippets to social media in the near future, the Grammy-award winning rapper did tease in December that he was busy making the third installment of his ‘Feed Tha Streets’ mixtape series and would drop it this year.

Earlier this month, Meek Mill took to social media to make multiple claims that Atlantic Records had cut him out of managing Ricch, while he was in jail. Mill shared that he had introduced the label to the Ricch, before sharing, “Roddy my youngin still… But that label separated us instantly when the millions came in from him…” He went on to make claims against the Atlantic, before adding, “Me and Roddy good now this is not about him at all.”

Last year, Ricch announced that he would be donating his compensation for playing Travis Scott‘s Astroworld to the victims of the festival’s tragic crowd crush. Ricch played a 30-minute set at the festival on November 5, shortly before 10 people died – and hundreds more were injured – in a “mass-casualty” stampede during Scott’s headlining set.

In a four-star review of Ricch’s 2021 LP, ‘Live Life Fast’, NME said “The instrumentation and overall production” of the rapper’s sophomore album were “lightyears ahead those of his debut” ‘Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial’.