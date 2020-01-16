Domestic violence charges against US rapper Roddy Ricch dropped

All charges of domestic violence against rising US rapper Roddy Ricch have reportedly been dropped.

The rapper, real name Rodrick Wayne Moor Jr, was arrested in August 2019 after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend.

But, as XXL reports, the charges have been dropped after there was insufficient evidence for the case to continue.

It’s thought that the initial arrest stemmed from a verbal conflict between Ricch and his girlfriend that turned physical between the pair.

According to an initial report by TMZ, neither Ricch nor his girlfriend required medical attention after the altercation. Ricch was subsequently released on a $50,000 bond following the arrest.

In December 2019, Ricch released his debut album ‘Please Excuse Me for Being Anti-Social‘ – which NME described as pointing towards “a promising future”.

“With two platinum-selling singles under his belt, Ricch stormed onto the rap scene with ‘Die Young’, a track that seemed to blow up overnight. But if you were – and still are – an invested fan, you’ll find that, two mixtapes and an EP later, we now find the golden child flourishing,” our review stated.

It added: “It’s been a massive year for Ricch, and this debut album is by no means a failure. It’s full of clever collaborations and interesting vocal performances; Roddy Ricch has placed himself comfortably in his own lane.”