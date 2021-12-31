Roddy Ricch sets 2022 release for ‘Feed Tha Streets 3’

Roddy Ricch has teased that at some point in 2022, he’ll release a third instalment in his ‘Feed Tha Streets’ series of mixtapes.

The series began in 2017, with ‘Feed Tha Streets’ marking Ricch’s debut effort that November. He followed it up a year later with ‘Feed Tha Streets II’ – which featured the double-Platinum hit ‘Die Young’ – before eschewing the mixtape format in 2019 with his Atlantic Records debut, ‘Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial’.

Ricch confirmed ‘Feed Tha Streets 3’ in a Tweet posted on Wednesday (December), in which he wrote that “u n****s playin wit my top 🙄”.

FTS 3 comin 2022 , u niggas playin wit my top 🙄 — Roddy Ricch (@RoddyRicch) December 29, 2021

The news comes less than a month after Ricch dropped his second album, ‘Live Life Fast’. The record – which landed on December 17 via Atlantic – earned a four-star review from NME, with writer Will Lavin saying it “finds Roddy Ricch on a creative upswing” with “a real sense of nobility ingrained in his music”.

Ricch won his first (and currently only) Grammy at last year’s ceremony, taking home the title for Best Rap Performance at the hands of his Nipsey Hussle and Hit-Boy collab, ‘Racks In The Middle’. The track was also nominated for Best Rap Song, while ‘Ballin’’ (a collab with Mustard) was nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

At this year’s Grammys, Ricch was nominated twice for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance, with both ‘The Box’ and ‘Rockstar’ (his team-up with DaBaby) earning nods. The former track was also nominated for Song Of The Year, and the latter for Record Of The Year.

Earlier this month, Ricch said he spoke to the team behind the Grammys about their alleged snubbing of his colleagues, saying Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Baby should have been nominated for awards with their recent releases.

In November, Ricch announced he’d be donating his artist fee for the recent Astroworld festival to the victims of the festival’s tragic crowd crush. He played a 30-minute set at the event, shortly before ten people died – and hundreds more were reportedly injured – in a “mass-casualty” stampede during Travis Scott’s headlining set.