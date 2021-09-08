Roger Daltrey announces solo UK tour dates

Roger Daltrey has announced a new set of solo UK tour dates for November and December.

The Who frontman’s latest live show will consist of “a unique mix of music and conversation that is built around Roger’s musical journey”.

Daltrey is set to perform a selection of tracks from across his nine solo albums on each night of the tour, alongside cuts from his 2014 album with Wilko Johnson and reinterpretations of Who classics and rarities.

“The truth is singers need to sing,” Daltrey said in a statement. “Use it or lose it.

“Throughout my life I have sung with so many great musicians, from the heavy rock of The Who and Wilko Jonson, to the Irish lilt of The Chieftains. On this tour I want to take the audience on a musical journey through my career as a singer, with a show of songs and sounds that explores and surprises. I look forward to having closer contact with my audience than festivals and arenas allow. Leaving time to chat.”

Daltrey added that “it’s important to get our road crew working again – without these guys the halls would go silent.

“It’s also clear that live music is an important part of all our lives, something to free us from the groundhog days that life has become. This pandemic has brought home to me what an important part of me singing is and it’s made me determined to get back onstage ASAP. See you soon!”

Tickets for Daltrey’s solo tour go on sale at 9am on Friday (September 10) from here, and you can check details of the live dates below.

November 2021

7 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

9 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

11 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

15 – Palladium, London

17 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

19 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

21 – New Theatre, Oxford

24 – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

26 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

29 – Empire, Liverpool

December 2021

1 – Guildhall, Portsmouth

2 – International Centre, Bournemouth