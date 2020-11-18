Roger Daltrey has branded Elton John “arsey” as he reignited the row between the two over John’s alleged snub of the Daltrey-organised Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT) gigs in 2018.

The Who frontman said two years ago that John “should answer his bloody emails” in regards to the annual charity gigs, claiming that he had played at events organised by John’s charity “three times”.

A representative for John responded to Daltrey’s comments at the time by saying they were “slightly perplexed by his claims”. While acknowledging that Daltrey had contacted John on three occasions to play at TCT, “each time prior commitments meant Elton was unfortunately unable to take part”.

Advertisement

“Elton participated in Roger and Alastair Morgan’s ‘Adoration’ photo project last year [2017] which raised funds for TCT, so he loves to help this incredibly important charity when possible,” the spokesperson added.

“No one here has any recollection of Roger performing at any Elton John AIDS Foundation events ‘three times’ either, which makes it all the stranger.”

Speaking to The Daily Mirror this week, Daltrey recalled the incident by claiming that he “wasn’t making a big deal out of it, but then Elton got arsey about it”.

The frontman continued by claiming that John remains hard to get hold of. “I’ve had the same number 40 years. But when you get to Elton’s status as a monstrous, massive star… it’s not easy to get hold of these guys.”

Daltrey did add that he was still holding out hope that John would one day join the line-up for his TCT gigs, adding: “I’ve done a couple for his AIDS charities and foundation.

Advertisement

“Without the support of teens, neither Elton nor The Who would have had the careers or lives they have had.”

John has yet to respond to Daltrey’s latest comments, but NME has contacted his representatives for comment.

Daltrey is among the artists who will perform at the Nordoff Robbins-organised charity livestream event ‘The Stars Come Out To Sing At Christmas’ on December 15.