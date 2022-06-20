Roger Daltrey has two generations of Townshends in his solo band for his rescheduled UK tour dates.

The Who frontman has booked both Simon Townshend, the brother of The Who bassist/singer Pete Townshend, and Simon’s son, Ben, to support him on his tour. It kicks off tonight (June 20) at the Bournemouth International Centre.

Guitarist and singer Simon has played shows with The Who in the past, while Ben has played on several of Simon’s records as well as albums by The Cornerstones.

The news comes as Daltrey embarks on his 12-date UK tour where he’ll play The Who classics and solo songs as well as host some fan Q&As.

The remaining line-up for Daltrey’s solo band is as follows: Doug Boyle (guitar); Geraint Watkins (keyboards); John Hogg (bass); Jody Linscott (percussion); Billy Nicholls (backing vocals); Steve ‘West’ Weston (harmonica), and Katie Jacoby (violin).

Roger Daltrey UK tour dates 2022 (any remaining tickets available here):

JUNE 2022

Monday 20: Bournemouth International Centre

Wednesday 22: Brighton Centre

Friday 24 – Oxford New Theatre

Monday 27 – Portsmouth Guildhall

Wednesday 29 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

JULY 2022

Friday 01 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Monday 04 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Wednesday 06 – Glasgow Armadillo

Saturday 09 – Manchester O2 Apollo

Monday 11 – Liverpool Empire

Wednesday 13 – Newcastle City Hall

Sunday 17 – London Palladium

Daltrey’s summer UK tour dates have been rescheduled from last year.

In other news, The Who‘s recent North American tour took them to Cincinnati, Ohio for their first performance in the city for nearly 45 years after an infamous tragedy.

The midwest US city was the centre of a tragedy during the band’s tour in December of 1979. A crowd crush that occurred while fans were entering the Riverfront Coliseum left 11 dead and dozens more injured.

A documentary on the tragedy The Night That Changed Rock aired in 2019 and featured interviews with Daltrey and Townshend.

The band waived their fee for the performance, donating all ticket proceeds to local charities. The families of nine of the 11 victims were also in attendance, as they were given VIP front row tickets to the show.