Roger Daltrey: “I wish Oasis would just get back together”

Roger Daltrey has spoken in a new interview about his hope that Oasis will one day reform.

The Who frontman was speaking to Yungblud in a new joint interview with Rolling Stone when he brought up Liam Gallagher.

While advising Yungblud to “rehydrate yourself when you come off-stage”, Daltrey added: “When temperatures get too hot, you can cook your brain. We did a gig in Paris, and it was [115 degrees] in the audience.

“Liam Gallagher was there at this gig in a tent in Paris, and dear Liam is standing in the audience in a bloody anorak. He’s the coolest dude, I love him to bits. Have you met him?”

Yungblud replied: “I’ve never met [Liam]. But I love his band. I like his naughtiness. He’s got his bite.”

Daltrey continued about Gallagher: “He’s just got an edge, and I wish [Oasis] would just get back together.

“Liam, though, has really carved out a niche for himself now, and I love him. I think he’s fabulous. He’s totally honest. He’s not frightened of saying how he feels. Very similar to you [Yungblud]. You remind me of him a bit.”

Daltrey and Noel Gallagher are among the musicians who are set to perform at a Paul-Weller curated charity gig in London in December, which is being held to celebrate the 90th birthday of artist Peter Blake.

Earlier this week, Yungblud and Avril Lavigne announced their joint single ‘I’m A Mess’.

The track is set to arrive next week, with the former adding: “The song we’re about to drop is full on lookin out the window of your parents car pretendin you’re in a music video vibes.”