Roger Daltrey says he’s reluctant to make another album with The Who: “There’s no record market any more”

The Who‘s Roger Daltrey has admitted that he is reluctant to record another album with the band, because there isn’t a “record market anymore”.

The British band returned in 2019 with ‘Who’, their first record in 13 years, but Daltrey says he’s not sure that a follow-up will materialise.

He told Uncut: “Will there be another Who album? I don’t know. There’s no record market any more. Everybody talks about streaming, but have you seen what artists get from that? It’s a joke.

“It was great to get an album out there, something that the fans liked, and I was really proud of it. But far too much money was spent making it.”

In contrast, his bandmate Pete Townshend recently admitted that he’s ready to record a new album with the band post-lockdown.

“There’s pages and pages of draft lyrics,” he told Uncut, adding: “If the moment comes, I’ll go in and start.”

Last month also saw The Who calling off their UK and Ireland tour.

The 10-date jaunt, which was due to kick off in Dublin on March 5 and end in Manchester on March 29, will no longer go ahead due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The band previously postponed the original tour from last March to March 2021 when the pandemic originally caused hundreds of acts to cancel their shows.