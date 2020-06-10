Roger Sanchez will head up a live broadcast showcase this Saturday (June 13) in aid of music therapy charity Nordoff Robins.

The legendary house DJ will be joined by others performing “at home” sets – Franky Wah and Siggy Smalls – for the event livestreamed from 6pm BST until 10pm. BULLDOG Gin have teamed up with DJ Mag to host the event via the latter’s website and social media channels.

House Party, as the fundraiser is titled, coincides with World Gin Day. Viewers will be able to donate to Nordoff Robins, the UK’s largest musical therapy charity, during the livestream. The charity is dedicated to enriching the lives of people affected by life-limiting illness, isolation or disability through music.

BULLDOG Gin have made a donation of £5,000 to Nordoff Robins to get kick off the fundraising.

Sandy Trappitt, Head of Partnerships at Nordoff Robbins, said of the event: “BULLDOG Gin have been supporting Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy for many years now and we’re so thankful to be part of another World Gin Day.

“Partnerships like this are so important to us, but especially in times like this. Like many other charities, we’re being severely impacted by the current Coronavirus outbreak. Not only will BULLDOG Gin’s support help us to continue to work with people affected by life limiting illness, isolation or disability through music therapy but it will also help safeguard our future as a charity.

“It’s great that we can bring World Gin Day online for an epic music festival – as people find themselves isolated in lockdown, music is more important than ever in helping people to stay connected and upbeat.”

