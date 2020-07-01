Roger Taylor says Queen would still be making music today if Freddie Mercury was alive

Queen drummer Roger Taylor has said the band would still be making music today if Freddie Mercury was still alive.

Speaking to BBC Radio 6 Music, Taylor suggested that a whole new era of music from the rock icons would have arrived if Mercury hadn’t passed away in November 1991.

He said: “I do believe that. Me and Freddie… he was my closest friend and we were very, very close. We came up together and we literally lived in each other’s pockets and clothes some of the time!”

However, he admitted that it’s unlikely that bassist John Deacon would have remained in the group, having retired from the music industry in 1997.

“I do believe we would still being doing stuff together because it was a great collaboration. I don’t know if John Deacon would allow… of course John wasn’t quite mentally suited for it, the other three were,” he said.

“I would like to think we were still doing stuff together, whatever it might be. I think Brian May and I with Adam Lambert, we just loved doing the show, just seemed to get better and better, while we still can do it, we still will do it.”

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Queen will appear on the face of UK postage stamps in honour of their 50th anniversary. They will be the third rock band to do so, joining The Beatles in 2007 and Pink Floyd in 2016.

The stamps will be issued as a set of 13, featuring eight album covers, four live group shots and a classic group photo. The entire collection will be available to purchase on July 9.