Roger Waters announces UK dates for 2023 farewell tour

Roger Waters has announced new UK dates for his ‘This Is Not A Drill’ farewell tour – see full details below.

The former Pink Floyd frontman is currently on the US leg of the farewell tour, with 2023 dares in Europe announced last week.

Now, he has confirmed that he will bring the farewell tour to the UK next year for three shows.

The gigs begin in Birmingham on May 31 at the Utilita Arena, before he plays Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on June 2 and London’s The O2 on June 6.

“This Is Not A Drill is a groundbreaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to Love, Protect and Share our precious and precarious planet home,” Waters said in a statement.

“The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd’s Golden Era alongside several new ones, words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, the same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it”.

Tickets for Roger Waters’ UK tour go on sale here on Friday, September 30 at 1pm BST.

Waters is set to kick off the European leg of his tour in 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal on March 17. Other confirmed cities on what he has been teasing as his “first farewell tour” include Barcelona, Madrid, Milan and Krakow. The European tour finishes up in Prague on May 24.

Waters is currently playing shows in the US, continuing the ‘This Is Not A Drill’ tour across the next month and finishing in Mexico City on October 15. Find any remaining tickets for the tour here.

Waters’ ‘This Is Not A Drill’ tour was originally set to begin in 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.