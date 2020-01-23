Roger Waters calls on human race to “change or die” in new tour video

Roger Waters has called on the human race to “change or die” in a new tour video.

The Pink Floyd guitarist is set to tour the US beginning in July and sent a message to his fans in a video announcement.

“As the clock ticks faster and faster and faster down to extinction, it seemed like a good thing to make a fuss about it, so that’s why I’m going on the road,” he says in the clip.

Advertisement

“To be blunt, we need to change the way we organise ourselves as a human race or die. This tour will be part of a global movement by people who are concerned by others to affect the change that is necessary. That’s why we’re going on the road. That’s why we speak to each other in pubs. That’s why this conversation should be on everybody’s lips, constantly, the whole time, because it’s super important. So I hope you’ll all come to the shows. This is not a drill.”

THIS IS NOT A DRILL THIS IS NOT A DRILLThe new tour from Roger WatersOn Sale Friday, January 31rogerwaters.com Posted by Roger Waters on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

The video features clips from Waters’ previous shows and footage of him in the rehearsal studio with his band. You can watch it above now.

The tour, which will continue through North America until October 3, will be called This Is Not A Drill. The shows will be played in the round, which Waters describes as “something new” and “a challenge”.

Roger Waters will play:

July 2020

Advertisement

8 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

10 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

14 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

17 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

21 – Quebec City, QC, Videotron Centre

23 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

25 – Albany, NY, Times Union Centre

28 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

30 – Washington, DC, Capitol One Arena

August 2020

1 – Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center

5 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

11 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

13 – Orlando, FL, Amway Center

15 – Miami, FL, AmericanAirlines Arena

18 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

20 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

22 – Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

25 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

27 – Chicago, IL, United Center

29 – Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

September 2020

2 – Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

4 – Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

10 – Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center

14 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

16 – Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

19 – Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

21 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

23 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

25 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

30 – Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 2020

3 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

Last year, Waters released a new film called Us + Them, which was filmed across four nights at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on the European leg of his 2017 – 2018 Us + Them tour.

“Us + Them is a call to action,” the musician said of it before its release. “Homo Sapiens stand at a crossroads: We can either pool our love, develop our capacity to empathise with others, and act collectively for the good of our planet, or we can remain ‘Comfortably Numb,’ and continue, like blind lemmings, on our current omnicidal death march towards extinction. Us + Them is a vote for love and life.”