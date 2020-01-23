News Music News

Roger Waters calls on human race to “change or die” in new tour video

The musician says the This Is Not A Drill tour "will be part of a global movement"

Rhian Daly
Roger Waters
Roger Waters CREDIT: Gennady Avramenko/ Epsilon/Getty Images

Roger Waters has called on the human race to “change or die” in a new tour video.

The Pink Floyd guitarist is set to tour the US beginning in July and sent a message to his fans in a video announcement.

“As the clock ticks faster and faster and faster down to extinction, it seemed like a good thing to make a fuss about it, so that’s why I’m going on the road,” he says in the clip.

Advertisement

“To be blunt, we need to change the way we organise ourselves as a human race or die. This tour will be part of a global movement by people who are concerned by others to affect the change that is necessary. That’s why we’re going on the road. That’s why we speak to each other in pubs. That’s why this conversation should be on everybody’s lips, constantly, the whole time, because it’s super important. So I hope you’ll all come to the shows. This is not a drill.”

THIS IS NOT A DRILL

THIS IS NOT A DRILLThe new tour from Roger WatersOn Sale Friday, January 31rogerwaters.com

Posted by Roger Waters on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

The video features clips from Waters’ previous shows and footage of him in the rehearsal studio with his band. You can watch it above now.

The tour, which will continue through North America until October 3, will be called This Is Not A Drill. The shows will be played in the round, which Waters describes as “something new” and “a challenge”.

Roger Waters will play:

July 2020

Advertisement

8 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
10 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
14 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
17 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
21 – Quebec City, QC, Videotron Centre
23 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
25 – Albany, NY, Times Union Centre
28 – Boston, MA, TD Garden
30 – Washington, DC, Capitol One Arena

August 2020

1 – Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center
5 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
11 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
13 – Orlando, FL, Amway Center
15 – Miami, FL, AmericanAirlines Arena
18 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
20 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
22 – Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
25 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center
27 – Chicago, IL, United Center
29 – Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

September 2020

2 – Denver, CO, Pepsi Center
4 – Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
10 – Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center
14 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
16 – Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place
19 – Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome
21 – Portland, OR, Moda Center
23 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
25 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
30 – Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 2020

3 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

Last year, Waters released a new film called Us + Them, which was filmed across four nights at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on the European leg of his 2017 – 2018 Us + Them tour.

“Us + Them is a call to action,” the musician said of it before its release. “Homo Sapiens stand at a crossroads: We can either pool our love, develop our capacity to empathise with others, and act collectively for the good of our planet, or we can remain ‘Comfortably Numb,’ and continue, like blind lemmings, on our current omnicidal death march towards extinction. Us + Them is a vote for love and life.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music Interviews

Savages’s Jehnny Beth tells us how David Bowie and ‘Peaky Blinders’ shaped her wild solo album

Andrew Trendell -
"In my core I felt that there was something that I hadn’t done yet – and that was this record"
Read more
Reviews

Hayley Williams – ‘Simmer’ track review: solo debut from Paramore singer is a dark, twisted pop curveball

Will Richards -
The first taste of the Petals For Armor project brilliantly resets the singer’s parameters
Read more
Music News

NME Awards 2020: Full list of nominations revealed

Andrew Trendell -
The winners will be revealed at London's O2 Academy Brixton on February 12.
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.