Roger Waters pays tribute to John Prine in ‘Paradise’ cover

Roger Waters paid tribute to the late John Prine over the weekend, sharing a cover of Prine’s song, ‘Paradise’. Prine passed away on April 7 after contracting coronavirus in March. He was 73 and is survived by his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine.

Waters, best known as a co-founding member of Pink Floyd, uploaded the ‘Paradise’ cover to YouTube with the caption, “My friend John Prine died. This is his song, ‘Paradise’. Miss you, brother.”

Advertisement

‘Paradise’ appears on Prine’s eponymous debut album, released in 1971. In 2012, Rolling Stone listed the record in its 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time countdown. In a career spanning almost fifty years, John Prine won three Grammy awards, released eighteen studio albums and toured consistently.

Waters joins an array of musicians in paying tribute to Prine, including Bruce Springsteen, Bonnie Raitt and Elvis Costello.

In a tribute to Prine, Elvis Costello wrote that, “he was so loved by Fiona and his family and all of his friends, admirers and listeners that it was easy to believe that he would be returned to us; to laugh as he read all of those many quotations from his lyrics that acquaintances, strangers and his longest-lived pals have been sharing in these last days.”

“They tell us that a world with John Prine in it has been much better than the poorer one in which we now dwell.”