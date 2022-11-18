Roger Waters shares ‘2022 version’ of Pink Floyd’s ‘Comfortably Numb’

Roger Waters has released a new version of the Pink Floyd classic ‘Comfortably Numb’.

Titled ‘Comfortably Numb 2022’, the “darker” version of the 1980 track was recorded during the recent North American leg of the former Pink Floyd band member’s ‘This Is Not A Drill’ tour.

The reworked song features contributions from Joey Waronker (Atoms For Peace, Ultraísta), Nigel Godrich (Radiohead producer- also in Ultraísta) as well as from touring musicians and artists Jonathan Wilson, Gus Seyffert, Dave Kilminster, Jon Carin, Shanay Johnson and Amanda Belair.

“During Lockdown I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener for our new show This Is Not A Drill,” Waters explained in a statement.

“I pitched it a whole step down, in A Minor, to make it darker and arranged it with no solos, except over the outro chord sequence, where there is a heartrendingly beautiful female vocal solo from Shanay Johnson, one of our new singers.”

The ex-Pink Floyd co-vocalist and bassist will continue his farewell tour next year.

He recently shared European and UK tour dates for 2023. Any remaining tickets for the UK dates are available here.

Roger Waters’ ‘This Is Not A Drill’ tour dates 2023:

MARCH

17 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

18 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

21 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau St Jordi

23 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink

24 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink

27 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

28 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

31 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

APRIL

01 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor

12 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor

15 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2

17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

21 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

23 – Budapest, HU @ MVM Dome

25 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

28 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

29 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

MAY

03 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

04 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

07 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

09 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

12 – Lille, FR @ Studio Pierre Mauroy

14 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

17 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

24 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

25 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

28 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

31 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

JUNE

02 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

03 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

06 – London, UK @ The O2

07 – London, UK @ The O2

10 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

Meanwhile, Waters has said that he “couldn’t care less about AC/DC or Eddie Van Halen” in an explosive recent interview with the podcaster Joe Rogan.

Waters, who has been criticised recently for comments about Russia’s war on Ukraine among other topics, sat down for a three-hour conversation on The Joe Rogan Experience where he detailed some of his musical hates.

“[I’m] not really interested in loud rock ‘n’ roll — which some people are and they love it, but I couldn’t care less about AC/DC or Eddie Van Halen or any of that stuff,” he said.