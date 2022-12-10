Roger Waters shares new EP ‘The Lockdown Sessions’

Roger Waters has shared a new EP titled ‘The Lockdown Sessions’, featuring re-workings of some of his biggest hits.

The six-track collection sees Waters record new versions of songs from across his solo career and time with Pink Floyd, mostly laid down at home during the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021. It features a 2022 version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ that was shared last month.

In a statement about the new collection, Waters said: “Our ‘Us and Them Tour’ lasted three years. At every gig we did an encore after the main show closed with ‘Comfortably Numb’… the encore was always ‘Mother’… I can’t remember why I decided to start doing other songs? Anyway, at some point after the end of the tour… I started thinking, ‘It could make an interesting album, all those encores… The Encores. ‘Yeah, has a nice ring to it!’

“Then… I’m in England doing the Ginger Baker tribute gig one Tuesday night at the Hammersmith Odeon with Eric Clapton and… the following Saturday marching from The Australian Embassy to Parliament Square to make a speech in support of Julian Assange, when bugger me, Covid… Schlummmm! For me it was Friday March 13th 2020. Lockdown! So much for the Encores project. Unless…”

He added: “We’ve tacked ‘C. Numb’ on the end of the collection, as an appropriate exclamation point in closing this circle of love.”

Listen to ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ below.

‘Comfortably Numb 2022’, described as a “darker” version of the 1980 track, was recorded during the recent North American leg of the former Pink Floyd band member’s ‘This Is Not A Drill’ tour.

The reworked song features contributions from Joey Waronker (Atoms For Peace, Ultraísta), Nigel Godrich (Radiohead producer- also in Ultraísta) as well as from touring musicians and artists Jonathan Wilson, Gus Seyffert, Dave Kilminster, Jon Carin, Shanay Johnson and Amanda Belair.

The ex-Pink Floyd co-vocalist and bassist will continue his farewell tour next year. He recently shared European and UK tour dates for 2023. Any remaining tickets for the UK dates are available here.

Roger Waters’ ‘This Is Not A Drill’ tour dates 2023:

MARCH 2023

17 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

18 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

21 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau St Jordi

23 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink

24 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink

27 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

28 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

31 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

APRIL 2023

01 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor

12 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor

15 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2

17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

21 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

23 – Budapest, HU @ MVM Dome

25 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

28 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

29 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

MAY 2023

03 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

04 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

07 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

09 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

12 – Lille, FR @ Studio Pierre Mauroy

14 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

17 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

24 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

25 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

28 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

31 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

JUNE 2023

02 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

03 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

06 – London, UK @ The O2

07 – London, UK @ The O2

10 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena