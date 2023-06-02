Roger Waters: “They’re trying to cancel me like they cancelled Jeremy Corbyn and Julian Assange”

Roger Waters has claimed that his critics are trying to cancel him “like they cancelled Jeremy Corbyn and Julian Assange”.

Waters took to the stage at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on Wednesday May 31, where he told a 15,000-person crowd that he was “pissed off” at “the anti-semitism bullshit” surrounding him over the last month.

The Pink Floyd member declared: “They’re trying to cancel me like they cancelled Jeremy Corbyn and Julian Assange. I will not be cancelled.”

Advertisement

He also told his fans: “If you’re one of those ‘I love Pink Floyd but I can’t stand Roger’s politics’ people, then you might do well to fuck off to the bar.”

After recent misinformed accusations @rogerwaters opened his Birmingham show last night with a heartfelt rant, protesting he "won't be cancelled". We filmed a short video that encapsulated the moment. 🖤#ThisIsNotADrill #RogerWaters pic.twitter.com/GxwrcMxoYN — GIVE IT A SPIN (@giveitaspinuk) June 1, 2023

Roger Waters abusing the Labour MP Christian Wakeford during his Birmingham show. He sounds like a petulant teenager told by mum to clean his room. A shout out to Corbyn follows. His appeal to dim and maladjusted eternal adolescents is easy to see. pic.twitter.com/uQ4LnNtFdG — habibi (@habibi_uk) June 2, 2023

He went on to call Bury South MP Christian Wakeford, who has pushed for venues to block Waters from performing, as a “wanker”. The musician proceeded to attack British outlets such as The Times and The Daily Mail, stating: “I will not be cancelled! Especially when it’s all lies. I’m fighting back, Mr Telegraph!”

Waters has faced numerous accusations of anti-semitism in recent months, including controversy over Nazi-style clothing worn at a recent gig in the German capital, which will now be investigated by Berlin police. It came after Waters provoked backlash after making a reference to Anne Frank at one of his earlier concerts in Germany.

A number of Jewish groups and city politicians recently gathered to protest his concert in Frankfurt on Sunday (May 28). Waters previously won a legal battle to play the show after it was initially cancelled over claims of anti-semitism.

Roger Waters is on his way to Birmingham for his anti-Israel, anti-Jewish “tour” in the city. He is then scheduled to play in Glasgow, London & Manchester. Of course it’s free speech, but when it creates racial discord and tension with rival communities, questions are raised. pic.twitter.com/quXViEDvK1 — James J. Marlow (@James_J_Marlow) May 25, 2023

Advertisement

“Against this historical background, the concert should not have taken place under any circumstances,” Sacha Stawski, a member of the Frankfurt Jewish community and head of the group Honestly Concerned, that helped organise the protests, told Associated Press.

Elio Adler, the head of the Jewish group WerteInitiative which supported the protest, told AP that it was “very frustrating” that the concert was going ahead despite efforts to prevent it.

Waters has repeatedly denied all accusations of anti-semitism and explained that his disdain is towards Israel, not Judaism. He also accused Israel of “abusing the term anti-semitism to intimidate people like me into silence”.