Roger Waters announces special ‘Us + Them’ concert film

Waters co-directed the project with Sean Evans, who helmed 'Roger Waters: The Wall'

Roger Waters has announced a new concert film which was made during his recent ‘Us + Them’ tour.

The former Pink Floyd musician concluded the mammoth tour back in December, having performed to over two million people across 150 shows which spanned 18 months.

The ‘Us + Them’ tour will now live on in an upcoming concert film of the same name, which has been co-directed by Waters and Sean Evans (who also directed 2014’s Roger Waters: The Wall). Comprised of footage from the four nights Waters and his band played at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome in June 2018, the film will also showcase the “state-of-the-art visual production and breath-taking sound” from the tour.

“Waters collaborates once more with Sean Evans… to deliver this creatively pioneering film that inspires with its powerful music and message of human rights, liberty and love,” a synopsis promises.

Us + Them will be screened in cinemas on October 2 and 6 only, and tickets go on sale next Wednesday (July 17). You can find out more information about the film here.

The ‘Us + Them’ tour quickly became notable for its anti-Donald Trump imagery; the use of which angered some supporters of the President. Waters responded to those critics by saying that they should “go see Katy Perry or watch the Kardashians” if they didn’t want to be confronted by political messages at his shows.