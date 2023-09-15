Róisín Murphy announces 2024 UK and European tour amidst puberty blockers controversy

Following the recent controversy after she shared her views on puberty blockers, Róisín Murphy has announced details of a UK and EU tour, set to kick off next year.

The singer revealed plans for live shows next year in a new update shared on her Twitter/X page this morning (September 15). “Me and the lads are going ON TOUR,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m thrilled to announce both the UK and European tour to celebrate Hit Parade in February and March next year. With full band, exceptional visuals, new songs and old, a little something for everyone.”

She also confirmed that the general on sale for tickets will commence next Friday (September 22), and can be found here.

Kicking off towards the start of next year, the tour will begin with an opening show at the O2 Academy in Leeds on February 8. From there, Murphy will make stops across Bristol, Glasgow and Newcastle, before concluding the UK leg of the tour with a final show at Alexandra Palace in London the following week (February 17).

From there, she will embark on the second leg of the tour, which will start with a show in Amsterdam on March 8, and play through various dates in Germany, Belgium, Poland, Czech Republic, Italy and Switzerland. It will close with a show in Paris on March 21.

Me and the lads are going ON TOUR! I’m thrilled to announce both the UK and European tour to celebrate Hit Parade in February and March next year. With full band, exceptional visuals, new songs and old, a little something for everyone 🖤 General on sale 22nd of September. pic.twitter.com/dM0Afuz0H9 — Róisín Murphy (@roisinmurphy) September 15, 2023

The announcement of the new tour comes after Murphy recently sparked controversy following her views on puberty blockers.

Last month, the singer shared a comment on Facebook using her personal account, criticising the use of medicines to delay the changes of puberty for transgender and gender-diverse youth.

“Please don’t call me a terf,” she wrote. “But puberty blockers ARE FUCKED, absolutely desolate, big Pharma laughing all the way to the bank. Little mixed up kids are vulnerable and need to be protected, that’s just true.”

The comment soon went viral and came as a shock to some fans, particularly given the musician’s long-time support from the LGBTQ+ community. It also led to her issuing a public apology online, admitting that she was “stepping out of line” and vowing to stay out of the conversation going forward.

“I have been thrown into a very public discourse in an arena I’m uncomfortable in and deeply unsuitable for. I cannot apologise enough for being the reason for this eruption of damaging and potentially dangerous social-media fire and brimstone,” she stated.

“For those of you who are leaving me, or have already left, I understand, I really do, but please know I have loved every one of you.

“I will now completely bow out of this conversation within the public domain. I’m not in the slightest bit interested in turning it into ANY kind of ‘campaign’, because campaigning is not what I do.”

Earlier this month, the singer released her new album, ‘Hit Parade’, and reports emerged that her label, Ninja Tune, were planning on donating the proceeds from ‘Hit Parade’ to pro-trans groups.

It was also claimed that Ninja Tune had halted all marketing and promotion for the record, however, Murphy later took to X to deny the claims.