Róisín Murphy announces details of new album ‘Róisín Machine’

Róisín Murphy has announced details of her fifth solo album.

‘Róisín Machine’ will come out on September 25, and is being previewed by new single ‘Something More’.

Speaking of the new single, Murphy says: “I interpreted it as a swan-song to how we once lived, there’s plenty of bravado in the lyrics and the character is a kind of antihero but the indefinable yearning and the feeling of arriving at a point of emptiness is universal right now!”

Advertisement

The song was written by Amy Douglas, and Murphy spoke of the collaboration, saying: “We met last year at a very interesting talk event in London about the psychology and science of Dub. We hit it off immediately, I’m afraid we may have heckled the speakers, who happened to have among them Andrew Weatherall!

“I asked her to write me a song about never being full or satisfied, exponential need. She sent a very basic but brilliant demo very soon after, just her singing and playing a piano. The challenge then is to get the music-direction right, the arrangement and the voicing.”

See the tracklisting and artwork for ‘Róisín Machine’ below.

01 Simulation

02 Kingdom Of Ends

03 Something More

04 Shellfish Mademoiselle

05 Incapable

06 We Got Together

07 Murphy’s Law

08 Game Changer

09 Narcissus

10 Jealousy

Advertisement

The new album is Murphy’s first full-length solo project since 2015’s ‘Hairless Toys’. Back in March, she shared an eight-minute disco epic called ‘Murphy’s Law’ and produced by DJ Parrot.