Róisín Murphy signs to Ninja Tune and shares new single ‘CooCool’

Róisín Murphy has signed to the revered record label Ninja Tune and shared the new single, ‘CooCool’. Check it out below.
The multi-dimensional genre-blending track is Murphy’s first release since the 2021 remix album ‘Crooked Machine’ and features production from German electronic star DJ Koze.
“There’s classic virtuosity and a lightness of touch, while DJ Koze’s hyper-modern production makes it bounce and glide,” Murphy said about the album. “It’s a stupidly romantic little love poem…Can we fall in love and retain our sense of humour? ‘Embrace your inner child!’ Timeless, ageless, unavoidable love.”
In the comments of a Twitter post that promoted the single, she teased an upcoming album whilst responding to a fan saying the album’s “coming!”.
CooCool. 8TH OF MARCH.
Pre-save and stay tuned for more news! https://t.co/HtoVL9Ah80
AI wizardry by @kingcon2k11 pic.twitter.com/fAKcmkKhZK
— Róisín Murphy (@roisinmurphy) March 2, 2023
In other news, Róisín Murphy has announced an upcoming live headline show at the Royal Albert Hall on May 11. Once on sale, the show sold out within 24 hours.
She will be going on a world tour, starting with the Royal Albert Hall date, which consists mostly of festival dates and outdoor headline gigs. Check out the dates below and get tickets here.
MAY
11 – Royal Albert Hall, London
14 – Tecata Emblema, Mexico City
20 – Corona Capital, Guadalajara
4 – Mighty Hoopla, London
10 – Melt Festival, Berlin
JULY
2 – Trinity Summer Series, Dublin
7 – Bilbao BBK, Bilbao
15 – Gurtenfestival, Bern
21 – Blue Dot, Jodrell Bank
23 – Secret Garden Party, Abbots Ripton
AUGUST
12 – We Out Here, Wimborne
26 – Connect, Edinburgh
27 – Lost Village, Lincoln