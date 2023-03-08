Róisín Murphy signs to Ninja Tune and shares new single ‘CooCool’

Róisín Murphy has signed to the revered record label Ninja Tune and shared the new single, ‘CooCool’. Check it out below.

The multi-dimensional genre-blending track is Murphy’s first release since the 2021 remix album ‘Crooked Machine’ and features production from German electronic star DJ Koze.

“There’s classic virtuosity and a lightness of touch, while DJ Koze’s hyper-modern production makes it bounce and glide,” Murphy said about the album. “It’s a stupidly romantic little love poem…Can we fall in love and retain our sense of humour? ‘Embrace your inner child!’ Timeless, ageless, unavoidable love.”

In the comments of a Twitter post that promoted the single, she teased an upcoming album whilst responding to a fan saying the album’s “coming!”.

CooCool. 8TH OF MARCH. Pre-save and stay tuned for more news! https://t.co/HtoVL9Ah80 AI wizardry by @kingcon2k11 pic.twitter.com/fAKcmkKhZK — Róisín Murphy (@roisinmurphy) March 2, 2023

In other news, Róisín Murphy has announced an upcoming live headline show at the Royal Albert Hall on May 11. Once on sale, the show sold out within 24 hours.

She will be going on a world tour, starting with the Royal Albert Hall date, which consists mostly of festival dates and outdoor headline gigs. Check out the dates below and get tickets here.

MAY

11 – Royal Albert Hall, London

14 – Tecata Emblema, Mexico City

20 – Corona Capital, Guadalajara

4 – Mighty Hoopla, London

10 – Melt Festival, Berlin

JULY

2 – Trinity Summer Series, Dublin

7 – Bilbao BBK, Bilbao

15 – Gurtenfestival, Bern

21 – Blue Dot, Jodrell Bank

23 – Secret Garden Party, Abbots Ripton

AUGUST

12 – We Out Here, Wimborne

26 – Connect, Edinburgh

27 – Lost Village, Lincoln