Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever perform ‘Falling Thunder’ from home

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have shared an at-home performance of their track ‘Falling Thunder’. The performance features Australian singer-songwriter Laura Jean, who sang on the original track.

Cheryl Waters, a DJ from US radio station KEXP, premiered the video earlier this morning (September 30). Watch the clip below:

‘Falling Thunder’ was lifted from Rolling Blackouts CF’s second studio album, ‘Sideways To New Italy’, released back in June. NME gave the album a four-star review upon its release, saying it “might sound like sun-splashed indie for good times, but there’s a great deal of angst buried within”.

The band have shared a number of performances throughout the coronavirus pandemic, including a performance of Deadstar’s ‘Deeper Water’ with Stella Donnelly for live-streamed music series The State of Music.

Ironically, in an interview with NME Australia earlier this year, bandmember Fran Keaney spoke about the group’s aversion to live-streamed performances. He claimed that they were “no substitute” for the band playing live.

“I’m generally a very positive person and I like to see the positive in things,” he said.

“[With] this one I was like, ‘No! We’re in a shit situation, let’s not try to sugarcoat it and find something’.”

Laura Jean, meanwhile, recently collaborated with Kurdish singer-songwriter Farhad Bandesh on the track ‘Friendship‘. The track was written while Bandesh was still detained on Manus Island.